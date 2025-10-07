How Attractive Is South Korea Compared To Traditional Destinations For Indian Students

Amid changing immigration and post-study work policies in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, many Indian students are exploring new destinations. South Korea has emerged as one of the most preferred alternatives.

According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the number of Indian students in South Korea has doubled between 2020 and 2024.

Until recently, only a few Indian students considered South Korea for higher education. However, over the past two years, the country has seen a sharp rise in enrolments, reflecting a clear shift in student preferences.

"This surge reflects South Korea's strategic efforts to attract global talent. The government's early achievement of the Study Korea 300K Project goal-two years ahead of schedule-signals its strong commitment to becoming a global education hub," said Jainesh Sinha, Co-founder and COO of GyanDha.

South Korea offers a compelling combination of affordability, academic quality, and return on investment. Tuition fees and living expenses are considerably lower than in the US or UK. The country also provides multiple scholarship opportunities, such as the Global Korea Scholarship, which help students recover their costs faster.

For those pursuing STEM education, South Korea offers robust research funding and houses world-leading industries in semiconductors, electronics, robotics, and design.

"Job prospects are improving too. The government has introduced extended job-search visas and relaxed employment rules. However, one major challenge remains-the language barrier. While English-taught programs are expanding, proficiency in Korean is still crucial for better career prospects," added Sinha.

With growing English-language programmes, structured Korean language training, and relaxed work regulations, South Korea is steadily positioning itself as a strong study-abroad destination in Asia, rivaling countries like Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia.