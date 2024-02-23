University Body Asks Institutions To Implement Student Grievances Regulations

UGC regulations aim at creating a fair and responsive academic environment.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification directing higher educational institutions (HEIs) to take necessary steps for making students aware about the implementation of the UGC Student Grievances Regulations, 2023. The regulations aim at creating a fair and responsive academic environment in the universities.

As part of the UGC directive, the universities are required to take up the following measures for the awareness programme-

Placing banners/boards in prominent locations throughout the campus, as well as on the campuses of affiliated colleges.

Publishing information on the websites/bulletin of Information

Any other measures that you deem appropriate

The UGC has also asked the universities to organise at least one meeting of the Ombudsperson(s) every six months at the beginning of the semester with the students.

An official notification by the UGC read, "The UGC chairman has discussed the implementation of above Regulations with the ombudspersons of the Universities in a virtual meeting on February 5, 2024. The meeting was live-streamed on UGC's social media platforms such as X, YouTube, etc. During the discussion, it emerged that there is a need to increase the awareness among students about the provisions made by universities for the implementation of UGC Student Grievances Regulations, 2023. Additionally, it was suggested that there should be periodic meetings of the Vice-Chancellor and the Ombudsperson(s) to review the implementation of the Regulations, 2023."