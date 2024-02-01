University Body Releases Measures To Benefit Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines for the 'Equitable Opportunity to the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) in HEls'. The guidelines have been prepared keeping in view the significant recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 towards accessibility, equitable and inclusive Higher Education for SEDGs. The commission has asked all the universities/HEIs to adopt these guidelines for the benefit of the students belonging to Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups.

The university body has asked the universities and higher educational institutions to introduced bridge course, earn-while schemes and outreach programmes. This will provide the students with good opportunities for employability and also enhance their participation in higher education Institutions through access, equity and inclusion.

An official notification by UGC read, "The NEP 2020 has specific provisions that are necessary to help India for addressing various challenges to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by all United Nations Member 2015, particularly the challenges related to achieving SDG-4 (quality education), SDG-5 (gender equality), SDG-I (no poverty), and SDG-8 (decent work and economic growth)."

These guidelines are meant to ensure that students belonging to Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups have a safe and secure environment and equitable access to quality education in Higher Educational Institutions as specified in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the notification added.