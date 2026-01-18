Union Public Service Commission Changes Date Of Civil Services Examination 2025 Personality Test

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced important changes Civil Services Examination (CSE) personality test and aspirants waiting for the CSE and Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2026 notifications.

The Union Public Service Commission has revised the schedule of the Personality Test for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 for some candidates.

According to the Commission, the afternoon shift on January 22, 2026, has been cancelled. This decision was made due to the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2026, which is scheduled to be held on the same day. Consequently, the Personality Test date for the concerned candidates has been changed.

As per the revised schedule, the Personality Test for the CSE 2025 will now be held on February 27, 2026, in the morning shift. Candidates are requested to carefully review the changed date and time.

Documents Required at the Time of Personality Test

Candidates appearing for the CSE 2025 Personality Test must bring certain required documents with them. These include eligibility certificates, educational qualification documents, reservation category certificate (if applicable), community certificate, EWS certificate, Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) certificate, and travel allowance form. All these documents are required for verification during the interview.

IFS 2026 Notifications Postponed

In another important development, the UPSC has postponed the release of the notifications for the Civil Services Examination 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026. These notifications were originally scheduled for January 14, 2026.

In a notice posted on its website, the UPSC stated that the notifications have been postponed due to administrative reasons. According to the Commission, the notifications will be released in due course after all necessary procedures are completed.

However, detailed details of the administrative reasons behind this delay have not been shared. The Commission clarified that an official announcement will be made only after internal processes are completed.

Exam Calendar and Impact on Candidates

According to the UPSC's previously released exam calendar for 2026, the CSE 2026 preliminary examination was tentatively scheduled to be held between May 24 and May 31, 2026. The online application process was expected to begin upon the release of the notifications.