Advertisement

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Live: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

NTA will soon release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card for registered candidates on its official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Live: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Scheduled From June 22 To 30
  • The National Testing Agency will soon release the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card online
  • Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official NTA website
  • UGC NET June 2026 exam will be held from June 22 to June 30 across various centres
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card soon on its official website for registered candidates.

Once the admit card link is activated, candidates who have registered for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session will be able to download their hall tickets from the official portal.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. The national-level examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

Before releasing the admit cards, the NTA has already issued the UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip. The document informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted, allowing them to plan their travel and accommodation in advance. However, the city intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card and cannot be used to enter the examination hall.

The UGC NET Admit Card 2026 will contain important details, including the candidate's name, roll number, application number, subject code, examination date, reporting time, shift timing, examination centre address, and exam-day guidelines.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UGC NET June 2026, UGC NET Admit Card, National Testing Agency
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com