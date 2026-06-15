UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Live: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card soon on its official website for registered candidates.

Once the admit card link is activated, candidates who have registered for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session will be able to download their hall tickets from the official portal.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. The national-level examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

Before releasing the admit cards, the NTA has already issued the UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip. The document informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted, allowing them to plan their travel and accommodation in advance. However, the city intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card and cannot be used to enter the examination hall.

The UGC NET Admit Card 2026 will contain important details, including the candidate's name, roll number, application number, subject code, examination date, reporting time, shift timing, examination centre address, and exam-day guidelines.