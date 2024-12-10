UGC NET December 2024 Registrations To Close Today, Check Important Instructions Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for the UGC NET December 2024 exam today. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application forms on the official website of NTA by 11:50 pm. The last date to submit examination fee through Credit/Debit/Net Banking and UPI is December 11, 2024 by 11:50 pm. The correction in the particulars in online application form can be done from December 12-13, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held from January 1-19, 2025.



UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor' and ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and ‘admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges.

Important instructions for the students

Candidates can apply for UGC - NET December 2024 through the online mode only through the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. The agency will not accept application form in any other mode.

Candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form.

They must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians only, as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

In case candidates face any difficulty in applying for UGC – NET December 2024, they can contact on 011- 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarification related to the UGC – NET December 2024.

Meanwhile, UGC has introduced Ayurveda Biology as a new subject in the UGC-NET, beginning with the December 2024 cycle. The addition of Ayurveda Biology aligns with the UGC's focus on incorporating traditional Indian knowledge into higher education.