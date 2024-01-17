UGC NET December 2023 Result Releasing Today, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

UGC NET December 2023 Result: A total of 9,45,918 candidates took the test between December 6 and 19.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing the results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 today. Initially scheduled for announcement on January 10, the result date was later extended to January 17.

The release of the results was delayed due to a re-examination round conducted for candidates who couldn't attend the initially scheduled exam date because of flooding and adverse conditions caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. Once the results are available, candidates will be able to access them on the official website.

The official website stated, "NTA announced in the information bulletin that the result of UGC - NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to a Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the final result of the aforementioned examination will be declared on January 17, 2024, on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in."

UGC NET December Result 2023: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET December results section

Provide your application number and date of birth to log in

Review and download your results

Print a copy for future reference

The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency for 83 subjects across 292 cities nationwide. A total of 9,45,918 candidates took the examination held from December 6 to December 19.

Candidates are advised to check the NTA's official websites for the latest updates.

