UGC NET December 2024 Result: When Will Scorecards Be Out? Check Past Trends

UGC NET December 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET December 2024 results soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards by logging in with their credentials once the results are announced. The exam took place from January 3 to January 27, 2025, at multiple test centres across the country. Following the completion of the exam, the provisional answer keys were issued on January 31, and candidates had the opportunity to raise objections until February 3, 2025. The final answer key will be released after reviewing all objections.

UGC NET December 2024 Result: Steps To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their UGC NET scorecards once the results are declared:

Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Find the UGC NET Result link under the "Candidate Activity" section.

Enter your login credentials (application number and date of birth).

Click on submit to view the scorecard.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

UGC NET December 2024 Result: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The UGC NET scorecard will include:

Candidate's name and roll number

Aggregate marks obtained

Rank and qualifying status

Other relevant details

Who Qualifies For Assistant Professor And JRF?

Candidates who clear UGC NET will be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor in Indian universities. Additionally, those qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can pursue PhD admissions with financial assistance.

UGC NET December Exam Result: The Past 5 years Trends

Year Exam dates Result Dates

2023 December 6 - December 14 January 19

2022 February 21 -March 10 April 13

2021 November 20-December 5 February 19

2020 November 20-December 5 February 19

2019 December 2- December 6 December 31