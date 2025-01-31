UGC NET December 2024 Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet Released

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024, inviting candidates to raise objections. The exam for 85 subjects was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in India on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.

The question paper with recorded responses is available on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can submit objections from January 31, 2025 (6pm) to February 3, 2025 (up to 6pm).

Fee For Raising Objections

Candidates not satisfied with the answer key may challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. Payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI until February 3, 2025 (6pm).

"No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges will not be accepted through any mode other than online," the official notice states.

Evaluation Of Challenges



A panel of subject experts will verify the challenges. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The final result will be based on the revised answer key.

Candidates will not be individually notified about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge.

The final answer key, as determined by experts, will be binding. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

UGC-NET December 2024: Steps To Raise Objections

Visit the NTA's official website for UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."

Log in with your application number and date of birth, enter the security pin, and submit.

View your answer sheet and click "Challenge" to review the provisional answer key.

Check question IDs (listed sequentially) and compare them with the "Correct Option(s)" column.

Select the questions you wish to challenge by marking the corresponding Option ID(s).

Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file if required.

Review your claims and click "submit and review Claims."

Modify claims if needed, or click "final submit."

Pay the challenge fee of Rs 200 per question via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

After successful payment, the challenge will be submitted.

For assistance, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.