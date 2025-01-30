Advertisement

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Session Schedule Released, Check Key Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: The examination will take place from February 28 to March 2, 2025. Candidates can choose between English and Hindi as their preferred language during the application process.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: The exam will be held for three hours, featuring multiple-choice questions.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session. The examination will take place from February 28 to March 2, 2025. Candidates can choose between English and Hindi as their preferred language during the application process.

The exam will be held for three hours, featuring multiple-choice questions, across five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences (including Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences), Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Those who have registered for the exam can download their CSIR NET city slip once it becomes available on the official website.

CSIR NET December 2024: Schedule

Mathematical Sciences - February 28, 2025
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences - February 28, 2025
Chemical Sciences - February 28, 2025
Life Sciences - March 1, 2025
Physical Sciences - March 2, 2025

For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700.

Check complete schedule here

The CSIR UGC NET exam is a crucial assessment for Indian nationals seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes at Indian universities and colleges.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowship programme is aimed at National Science & Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the Test conducted by it.

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), known for its cutting edge R&D knowledge base in diverse S&T areas, is a contemporary R&D organisation.

CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology - from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology. It provides significant technological intervention in many areas concerning societal efforts, which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, farm and non-farm sectors. 

