UGC National Eligibility Test Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

UGC NET December 2023: Applicants can obtain their admit cards at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The admit card for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The card includes essential details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, timings, exam centre, guidelines, and more. The examination is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 8 in 292 cities nationwide. Applicants can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted by the NTA through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for the 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for the 'Assistant Professor' in 83 subjects.

UGC NET December 2023: Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Dec 2023 admit card link.

Enter login details and submit.

Review and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, the NTA released the exam city slip for UGC NET December 2023. Those preparing for the exam can access the city intimation on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2023: Exam Pattern

The UGC NET 2023 will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2, each lasting three hours. Both papers feature 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Notably, the UGC NET exam does not incorporate a negative marking system. Candidates receive credit for correct responses, and there are no deductions for incorrect answers. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.



Direct Link To Download UGC NET Dec Admit Card 2023