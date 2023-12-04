UGC National Eligibility Test 2023 City Slip Released, Check Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2023: The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023. Those preparing for the exam can access the city intimation on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The examination will be held in 292 cities nationwide from December 6 to 14.

To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to log in using their credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

UGC NET December 2023: Steps to download the city slip

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for the December 2023 advance city intimation slip.

Enter the required login credentials.

The UGC NET city intimation for December 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the slip for future reference.

UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card

The UGC NET December 2023 admit card is likely to be issued today. The admit card will contain essential details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, timings, exam centre, guidelines, and more.

UGC NET December 2023: Exam Pattern

The UGC NET 2023 will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam will last for three hours. Both papers feature 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Notably, the UGC NET exam does not incorporate a negative marking system. Candidates receive credit for correct responses, and there are no deductions for incorrect answers. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.