UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released For January 21 And January 27 Exams

UGC NET 2024: The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, and all questions are compulsory.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released For January 21 And January 27 Exams, Check Details
UGC NET 2024: Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website.

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC-NET December 2024 exams scheduled on January 21 and January 27, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam will be conducted for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities nationwide. The admit card contains essential details regarding the exam center, timings, and candidate information.  

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in  
Step 2. Click on the link to download the admit card on the homepage  
Step 3. Enter your application number and password to log in
Step 4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen  
Step 5. Download the admit card and take a printout for examination purposes

The admit card provides detailed information, including personal details, selected subject, roll number, exam center, exam timings, and test day guidelines. Candidates are required to thoroughly read and adhere to the instructions mentioned on the admit card. Note that admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate cards will be issued at the exam center.  

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Exam Pattern
  
Paper 1
Marks: 100  
Questions: 50  
Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)  
Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.  

Paper 2
  
Marks: 200  
Questions: 100  
Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)  
Focus: Domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate.  

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, and all questions are compulsory.  

The UGC NET entrance exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor" in Indian universities and colleges.  

