UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 admit card soon on its official portal. As per an official announcement, the UGC NET December 2026 admit card download window will open from December 7, 2026. The testing agency issued the advance intimation of examination city on Wednesday, November 25.

The city slip will inform candidates about the city in which the exam centre will be located. However, candidates must note that the complete exam centre details will be mentioned on the UGC NET hall ticket. As per the latest schedule, the UGC NET exams will be held from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026.

Important Admit Card Details

The testing agency noted that the UGC NET December 2026 admit card will be issued to the candidates through the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by the NTA.

Candidates must download the e-admit card from the NTA website. Applicants must appear for the UGC NET exam at the given centre on the date and shift timing as indicated in his/her admit card.

Exam Day Guidelines

The testing agency stated that the gates of the examination centres will close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Any candidate reporting at the center after the gate closing time will not be permitted to appear for the examination, the exam body added.

Candidates are not allowed to carry instruments, geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper or stationary, eatables , mobile phone, earphone, calculator, log tables, camera, watches or any metallic item to the examination hall.