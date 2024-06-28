Cancelled A Day After It Was Held, New Date Announced For UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024 New Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced important dates for aspiring researchers in India. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode this year, a shift from the earlier pen and paper format.

The UGC NET exam will be held between August 21 and September 4, 2024. The CSIR NET exam, on the other hand, is scheduled for July 25-27, 2024. Both these exams are crucial for candidates seeking lectureships and research fellowships in Indian universities and research institutions.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has also confirmed that the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 will proceed as planned on July 6th.

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select Central and state universities or institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges, which was postponed hours before its schedule on June 12, will now be conducted on July 10.

The UGC-NET-2024 exam for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country. The exam was postponed after the government said that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised".

Ministry of Education had cancelled the UGC-NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, just a day after it was held. Over 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

For the past few days, student organisations have been staging protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams. The Union Education Ministry responded, stating that the reported malpractices were limited in scope and isolated incidents. They emphasised that it would be unfair to penalise the careers of the many candidates who legitimately passed these exams.