UGC Increases Fellowship Amount For Scholarships Awarded To SC, OBC, Minorities

UGC has increased the fellowship amount for SC, OBC, and Minorities

Months after University Grants Commission (UGC) notified an increase in the fellowship amount of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Senior Research Fellowship (SRF), the Commission has now increased the fellowship amount for scholarships awarded to SC, OBC and Minorities.

In a notice dated November 7, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, has notified an increase in the fellowship amount for three Fellowships - National Fellowship for SCs (NFSC), National Fellowship for OBCs (NFOBC), and Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF).

The scholarship amount has been increased from Rs. 25,000 per month to Rs. 31,000 per month for first two years of JRF and from Rs. 28,000 per month to Rs. 35,000 per month for the remaining period of the tenure (SRF).

The HRA will be provided at the revised rate of 8%, 16% and 24% is allowed as per Government of India norms as applicable in the city/location where the Research Fellow is pursuing their research.

The revised rate of fellowship will be granted with effect from January 1, 2019.

UGC had revised the fellowship amount details of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences in June this year.

