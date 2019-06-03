UGC Notifies Increase In JRF, SRF Research Fellowships

UGC today notified the revised amounts of JRF and SRF fellowships.

University Grants Commission (UGC), the national higher education regulator, has today notified the revised fellowship amount details of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences. According to the revised fellowships, JRF will be awarded Rs 31,000 while the SRF will be Rs 35,000.

Earlier, the JRF fellowship was Rs 25,000 and the SRF was 28,000.

"The University Grants Commission in its 539th meeting held on 26th February, 2019 considered and approved the revised rates of Fellowship amount under the UGC Scheme for Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences (UGC-NET)," said a public notice published by the Commission.

The notice also said the revised rates of fellowships are applicable with effect from January 1, 2019.

According to UGC, the HRA at the revised rate of 8%, 16% and 24% is allowed as per Government of India norms as applicable in the location where the research fellows are working.

"The other terms and conditions will remain same as per the UGC XII Plan JRF guidelines," the notice said.

Click here for more Education News

