Applications Invited For Junior Research Fellow And Assistant Professor In Science And Technology

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination. The exam is conducted to screen eligible candidates for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges in the filed of Science and Technology.

The exam will be held from December 26-28. Online registrations for the Joint CSIR-UGC began on November 1 and will continue till November 30, 2023. Candidates can submit the applications by 5 pm on the last day.

The last day for payment of fees is November 30 by 11:50 pm. The correction window will open for students during December 2-4, 2023.

The exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The pattern of exam will be objective type with MCQ.

What is Joint CSIR?

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is known for its cutting edge research and development knowledge base in diverse Science and Technology areas. The exam covers a wide spectrum of Science and Technology from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology.

CSIR and UGC provide research fellowships for training under expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in university department/ national laboratories and institutions in various fields of Science.