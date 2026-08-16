UGC Directs Higher Education Institutions To Strictly Implement Anti-Ragging Rules

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised all higher educational institutions to ensure strict implementation of the UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009. In a public notice, the commission directed institutions to adopt effective measures to prevent, prohibit and eliminate ragging in all its forms. The notice emphasised the need for zero tolerance towards ragging and asked universities and colleges to ensure compliance with the prescribed regulations.

The UGC also directed institutions to strengthen anti-ragging mechanisms, create awareness among students and ensure timely action on complaints. The notice has been issued in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment dated May 8, 2009, in Civil Appeal No. 887 of 2009.

The UGC has asked higher educational institutions to ensure the constitution and effective functioning of anti-ragging bodies as prescribed under the regulations. Institutions have also been directed to prominently display the 24x7 anti-ragging toll-free helpline number, 1800-180-5522, along with anti-ragging posters and publicity material.

Students and parents are required to submit anti-ragging undertakings through the official anti-ragging portal. Institutions have also been advised to conduct awareness, counselling, orientation and sensitisation programmes to prevent ragging on campuses.

The notice further calls for increased vigilance in hostels and other vulnerable areas. Institutions have been asked to ensure prompt redressal of complaints, protect complainants and report cases in a timely manner.

The UGC has also directed institutions to ensure immediate registration of a First Information Report and disciplinary action wherever a prima facie case of ragging is established. It has asked all institutions to accord the highest priority to anti-ragging measures and ensure that affiliated colleges under their jurisdiction comply with the regulations.