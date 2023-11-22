Government To Pay 15 Consortiums Rs 2 Crore For Working On AI

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited proposals from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to set up Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The initiative focusses on selection of 15 consortiums that will function as a hub to set up Centre of Excellence in AI in any of the three sectors-Agriculture, Health and Sustainable Cities.

The consortiums will get an initial funding of Rs 2 crore each.

The proposals can be submitted from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) having an NIRF ranking within the top 100 in the Overall category for the year 2023 through the official website of IIT Jammu.

The official notification on the website read, "For realising the vision of 'Make AI in India and Make AI work for India', three centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions. Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities."

The government has invested an amount of Rs 990 crore for five years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28 for the proposal on Artificial Intelligence.

The last date for submitting proposals online for Phase 1 is December 31, 2023, 5:00 pm.

For further details, interested HEIs can check the details on the official website of the Ministry of Education.

