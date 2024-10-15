Applications Invited From HEIs For Offering Online And Distance Learning Courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification inviting applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for offering courses under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode for academic year 2024-25. The applications are invited by HEIs for offering courses in the academic session beginning February, 2025 and onwards.

The online portal for submitting applications will remain open from October 15, 2024 to October 31, 2024. The HEI is required to submit application at https://deb.ugc.ac.in/.

The duly certified hard copy of the application along with original affidavit and annexure should reach Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi - 110001 by November 15, 2024.

"UGC invites fresh online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments for recognition of programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2024-25, academic session beginning February 2025," reads the official notification by UGC.

The mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all applications will be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Leaming Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

The HEIs are requested to visit the UGC DEB website at https://deb.ugc.ac.in/ for prescribed application fee and for further updates.

Deemed to be universities are required to seek prior approval/recommendation/ NOC of AICTE for offering of programmes (under the ambit of AICTE) in ODL and/or Online mode, before submitting application to UGC DEB.