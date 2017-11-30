Christ, Symbiosis Among 7 Others To Drop 'University' From Their Names While 22 of such institutes do not have 'University' in the name notified by the Government, 7 others have been asked to submit proposals suggesting a new name.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UGC Asks 7 Deemed To Be Universities To Drop 'University' From Title New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has debarred Deemed to be Universities to use 'University' in their names. Releasing a notification in this regard, UGC has asked 29 such educational institutes to drop 'University' title from their names. While 22 of such institutes do not have 'University' in the name notified by the Government, 7 others have been asked to submit proposals suggesting a new name. In the second week of November, UGC had asked 123 deemed to be universities in the country to adopt this new rule.



In a letter dated November 10, University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education authority, has asked 123 Deemed-to-be-Universities to drop the word 'University' from their names. The letter cites a Supreme Court order dated November 3, 2017 and says that the use of word 'University' by Deemed-to-be universities is in violation of the Section 23 of the UGC Act. The court has asked Deemed to be Universities to stop using the word within one month of the issue of the Court order.



Christ University, Symbiosis International University, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalya, Yenepoya University, Jain University, Maharishi Markandeshwar University and Lingaya's University have been asked to submit a new name for their institute.



Citing the letter to be 'urgent' the Commission has allowed 15 days to the Universities to abide to the rule. 'Failure to comply with these directions would amount to violation of the UGC (lnstitutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2016 and necessary action would be initiated against the Institution Deemed to be University in accordance with Clause 22.0 of these Regulations which may include recommending withdrawal of the declaration notifying the institution as an Institution Deemed to be University to the Central Government,' reads the official letter.



Among other such institutes are Punjab Engineering College, KIIT, TERI School of Advanced Studies, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Banasthali Vidyapith.



On 24 November 2017, UGC suspended engineering degrees awarded by four deemed to be universities through distance mode. The four universities are: JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Rajasthan, Allahabad Agricultural Institute (AAI) and Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation, Tamil Nadu.



