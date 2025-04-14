Uttarakhand Board Results 2025 On April 19: Websites, Passing Marks

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 on April 19 at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the board's official website, ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as on the NDTV Education portal: ndtv.com/education/results.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: Direct Links To Check Scorecards On NDTV

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: Official Websites To Check

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the Uttarakhand Board of School Education's official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled "UK Board 10th Result 2025" or "UK Board 12th Result 2025"

On the result portal, enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials

Submit the details; your UK Board Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference

How To Check Results On NDTV's Result Page

Visit the NDTV Education portal: ndtv.com/education/results

Select the relevant tab for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and other required details in the space provided

Click on Submit; your result will appear on the screen

Minimum Marks Required To Pass

Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.

Exam Schedule

The Uttarakhand Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted from February 21 to March 11. Around 1 lakh students appear for the board exams every year.

Uttarakhand Board Results 2024

In 2024, a total of 1,15,606 students passed the Class 10 exams, recording a pass percentage of 89.14%. In Class 12, 92,020 students appeared, with a pass percentage of 82.63%.