State Board Intermediate Exams Begin In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Board Exam 2020: Intermediate exams began today in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Telangana State Board Intermediate Exam for first year students began today. The exam for second year intermediate students will begin tomorrow. The exams are being held in morning season for both classes, from 9 and to 12 pm. The board is holding exam for both the general and vocational streams on the same schedule.

Telangana is not the only board to commence board exams today. Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Exam (APBIE) also commenced the intermediate exams in the state today with the exam for first year students. Like Telangana, the exam for second year intermediate students will begin tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh.

The exam for first year intermediate students will conclude on March 21, 2020 and the exam for second year intermediate students will conclude on March 23, 2020 in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The TS Inter exam 2020 result will tentatively be released in April. In 2019, the result was released on April 18. Last year, over all pass percentage for TSBIE 1st year students was 59.8 per cent and for 2nd year students was 65 per cent.

The AP Inter exam result 2020 is also expected in April. In 2019, APBIE released the result for intermediate 1st year and intermediate 2nd year exams on April 12. 72 per cent students passed in AP Inter 2nd year exam and 60 per cent students passed in AP Inter 1st year exam.

