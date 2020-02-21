Andhra Pradesh Board (BIEAP) Releases Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets

AP Inter hall tickets 2020 have been released. Download at bieap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh first year and second year intermediate theory exam hall tickets have been released online. The exams will begin on March 4 and will be held till March 21. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).

Download BIEAP Hall Ticket

The exam roll number is available with the principals of the colleges. "Arts students having attendance below 60% must contact principal to pay condonation. Arts, Science and Vocational students having attendance between 60% and 75% must contact principal to pay condonation," said the Board.

The intermediate exam dates were announced by BIEAP in December, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh First Year Intermediate Exam Date Sheet

March 4, 2020: Second language paper-I

March 6, 2020: English paper-I

March 9, 2020: Mathematics paper-IA, Botany paper-I, Civics paper-I

March 12, 2020: Mathematics paper-IB, Zoology paper-I, History paper-I

March 14, 2020: Physics paper-I, Economics paper-I

March 17, 2020: Chemistry paper-I, Commerce paper-I, Sociology paper-I, Finer Arts, Music paper-I

March 19, 2020: Public Administration Paper-I, Logic paper-I, Bridge Course Maths paper-I (for BiPC candidates)

March 21, 2020: Modern Language paper-I and Geography Paper-I.

Andhra Pradesh Second Year Intermediate Exam Date Sheet

March 5, 2020: Second language paper-II

March 7, 2020: English paper-II

March 11, 2020: Mathematics paper-IIA, Botany paper-II, Civics Paper-II

March 13, 2020: Mathematics paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History paper-II

March 16, 2020: Physics paper-II, Economics paper-II

March 18, 2020: Chemistry paper-II, Commerce paper-II, Sociology paper-II, Fine Arts, Music paper-II

March 20, 2020: Public Administration paper-II, Logic Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths paper-II

March 23, 2020: Modern Language paper-II, Geography Paper-II

