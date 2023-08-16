TS TET 2023: Registration Ends Today, Click Here To Apply

All the interested candidates can apply through the official site of TS TET.

The registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 will conclude on August 16, 2023, as announced by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana.

As per the official notification, candidates are advised to complete the online application submission through the official website by August 16th.

The commencement of the registration process took place on August 2, 2023. Interested candidates have the opportunity to obtain their hall tickets from September 9th onward through the official website. The TS TET examination is scheduled for September 15, 2023, and will be held in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) is an eligibility examination conducted by the Government of Telangana, India, for candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools within the state. The test is designed to assess the candidates' eligibility and competence to teach at different levels of schooling.

Here is the direct link to the online submission of the application.

Steps to be followed for the submission of the application online:

The candidates shall first download the 'Information Bulletin' free of charge from the TS-TET website, https://tstet.cgg.gov.in, go through it carefully, and verify their eligibility for appearing for TS-TET-2023. The candidate, after satisfying herself or himself about the eligibility criteria for TSTET, shall pay a fee of Rs. 400 for appearing for a single paper (i.e., only Paper I or only Paper II), or, for Both Papers (i.e., Paper I and Paper II). The candidate can pay the Fee through Online payment options provided on the TS-TET website, https://tstet.cgg.gov.in between 02.08.2023 to 16.08.2023 for submission of application Online. At the time of Online Payment, the candidate has to give the required preliminary data (i.e. Name of the candidate, Date of Birth, whether the candidate belongs to Telangana State, mobile phone number, etc.). On receipt of the online fee payment, the candidate shall be issued a 'Journal Number' with which she/he can proceed with submission of application online. Issue of Journal Number does not mean that the candidate has completed submission of application online. It is only a confirmation of the fee received. The candidates shall follow the procedure for submission of online application as given in the 'Information Bulletin' and instructions provided online, while filling up the online application form. The Candidate should be ready with photograph of size 4.5X3.5cms before filling in the Online application.