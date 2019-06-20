TS PGECET 2019 Result Released, Download Rank Card

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) results have been released. Candidates who took the exam in May can download the rank card from the official website. Osmania University had conducted the exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for Admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate). The exam was held at Hyderabad and Warangal.

TS PGECET 2019 Rank Card

TS PGECET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Students who appeared for the PGECET exam can check their result through the following steps:

Step one: Go to official website for TS PGECET 2019: http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/

Step two: Click on Download Score Card link.

Step three: Enter your exam hall ticket number and other required details and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.

Last year the result was released on June 14.

