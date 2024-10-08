TS PGECET 2024 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Details

TS PGECET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result for the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024 counselling. Students participating in the counselling process can check the result by visiting the official TS PGECET website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2024: Counselling Process

The counselling process begins with registration, during which candidates provide their details. After registration, candidates are required to pay a processing fee. Once the fee is paid, candidates must upload their original certificates for verification.

The next step involves online certificate verification to ensure the authenticity of the uploaded documents. Once verified, candidates can exercise their web options by selecting their preferred colleges and courses.

Based on the options entered, seat allotment is carried out. Candidates can then download the fee challan and joining report. They must report to the allotted college with their original certificates, fee challan, and joining report.

Further verification of the original certificates will take place at the college. Finally, candidates will receive their allotment order, completing the counselling process.

TS PGECET 2024: Exam Pattern

The TS PGECET 2024 is conducted entirely online as a computer-based test (CBT). The exam lasts for two hours, during which candidates must answer 120 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. There is no penalty for incorrect answers. To pass, candidates must achieve at least 25% of the total marks (30 marks). However, there is no minimum qualifying score required for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Your rank will be based on your performance in the exam.

