TS PGECET Counselling 2024: Web Entry Option Rescheduled To September 2

TS PGECET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has rescheduled the web entry option dates to September 2 for the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024 counselling. Students participating in the counselling process will be able to exercise web options by visiting the official TS PGECET website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Previously, exercising web options for Phase I was scheduled for August 27 and August 28, with the option to edit web entries available until August 29.

The counselling process begins with registration, where candidates provide their details. Following registration, candidates are required to pay a processing fee. After fee payment, candidates must upload their original certificates for verification.

The next step involves online certificate verification to ensure the authenticity of the uploaded documents. Once verified, candidates can exercise their web options by selecting their preferred colleges and courses.

Based on the options entered, seat allotment is carried out. Candidates can then download the fee challan and joining report. They must report to the allotted college with their original certificates, fee challan, and joining report. Further verification of the original certificates will take place at the college. Finally, candidates will receive their allotment order, completing the counselling process.

TS PGECET 2024: Exam Pattern



The TS PGECET 2024 will be conducted entirely online as a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will last for two hours, during which candidates will need to answer 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. There is no penalty for incorrect answers. To pass, candidates must achieve at least 25% of the total marks (30 marks). However, there is no minimum qualifying score required for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Your rank will be based on your performance in the exam.