Telangana PGECET 2024 Counselling Schedule Out, Check Details Here

Candidates who qualified for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) can register by visiting the official website, http://pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
TS PGECET 2024: Counselling Process
The counselling process begins with registration, where candidates provide their necessary details. Following registration, candidates are required to pay a processing fee. After the fee payment, candidates must upload their original certificates for verification. The next step is the online certificate verification to ensure the authenticity of the uploaded documents. Once verified, candidates proceed to exercise their web options, selecting their preferred colleges and courses. Based on the options entered, seat allotment is carried out, and candidates can then download the fee challan and joining report. They must report to the allotted college with their original certificates, fee challan, and joining report. At the college, further verification of the original certificates takes place. Finally, candidates receive their allotment order, completing the counselling process.
TS PGECET 2024 Counselling: Key Dates
- Online Registration cum Verification: Online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification: July 30, 2024, to August 9, 2024
- Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking: August 1, 2024, to August 3, 2024
- Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections, if any, through e-mail: August 10, 2024
- Exercising Web Options - Phase I: August 12, 2024, and August 13, 2024
- Edit of Web Options - Phase I: August 14, 2024
- List of Provisionally Selected Candidates will be prepared College-wise and placed on the website (Phase I): August 17, 2024
- Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment Receipt (if any): August 18, 2024, to August 21, 2024