Telangana PGECET 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended, Check the Revised Schedule

TS PGECET 2024 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a revised schedule for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) counselling process.

Candidates who qualified for the TS PGECET can register by visiting the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET-2024 Admissions: Revised Schedule

Issue of Notification: July 20

Online Registration, Verification, Payment, and Uploading Scanned Certificates (as per guidelines) (Refer to Point No. d): July 30 to August 24

Physical Verification of Special Category Certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by Slot Booking (Refer to Point No. c) August 1 and August 3

Display of Verified List of Eligible Registered Candidates & Call for Corrections (if any) via E-mail: August 25

Exercising Web Options - Phase I: August 27 and August 28

Editing of Web Options - Phase I: August 29

List of Provisionally Selected Candidates (Phase I) College-wise to be Posted on the Website: September 1

Reporting to Concerned Colleges for Verification of Original Certificates: September 2 to September 5

Commencement of Class Work: September 2

TS PGECET 2024: Counselling Process

The counselling process begins with registration, where candidates provide their details. Following registration, candidates are required to pay a processing fee. After fee payment, candidates must upload their original certificates for verification. The next step involves online certificate verification to ensure the authenticity of the uploaded documents. Once verified, candidates can exercise their web options by selecting their preferred colleges and courses. Based on the options entered, seat allotment is carried out. Candidates can then download the fee challan and joining report. They must report to the allotted college with their original certificates, fee challan, and joining report. Further verification of the original certificates will take place at the college. Finally, candidates will receive their allotment order, completing the counselling process.

Exam Pattern

The TS PGECET-2024 will be conducted entirely online as a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will last for two hours, during which candidates will need to answer 120 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark. There is no penalty for incorrect answers. To pass, candidates must achieve at least 25% of the total marks (30 marks). However, there is no minimum qualifying score required for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Your rank will be based on your performance in the exam.