AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Begins For GATE, GPAT Qualified Candidates, Check Details

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the detailed counselling schedule for AP PGECET 2025 for candidates who have qualified in GATE or GPAT. Eligible candidates can now register for MTech and MPharmacy admissions through the official portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until July 12.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the counselling process will need to pay an application fee of:

Rs 600 for General/OBC candidates

Rs 300 for SC/ST candidates

In addition, a web counselling processing fee will be applicable:

Rs 1,000 for General/OBC candidates

Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule

Registration July 9 - July 12

Uploading of Certificates July 14 - July 16

Document Verification July 15 - July 17

Exercising Web Options July 18 - July 20

Seat Allotment July 23

Self-reporting by Candidates July 24 - July 25



Documents Required for AP PGECET Counselling 2025

Applicants must keep the following documents ready in scanned format for uploading and verification:

GATE or GPAT Scorecard

Provisional or Degree Certificate

Marks Memo of Qualifying Examination

SSC or Equivalent Memo

Study Certificates from Class 10 to Graduation / Residence Certificate (for private study candidates)

Aadhaar Card / Household Card

Integrated Community Certificate (for BC/SC/ST candidates)

Residence Certificate of Parent (10 years in AP, excluding employment outside)

Transfer Certificate

Local Status Certificate (for candidates from Telangana claiming AU/SVU region quota)

Admission Process

Once the verification is completed, candidates will be allowed to fill their preferred choices during the web options window. Seat allotment results will be announced on July 23, and shortlisted candidates must self-report online between July 24 and July 25 to confirm their admission.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure timely submission of documents and preferences.