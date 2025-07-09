Advertisement

AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Begins For GATE, GPAT Qualified Candidates, Check Details

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: Once the verification is completed, candidates will be allowed to fill their preferred choices during the web options window.

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: Seat allotment results will be announced on July 23.

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the detailed counselling schedule for AP PGECET 2025 for candidates who have qualified in GATE or GPAT. Eligible candidates can now register for MTech and MPharmacy admissions through the official portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until July 12.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the counselling process will need to pay an application fee of:

  • Rs 600 for General/OBC candidates
  • Rs  300 for SC/ST candidates

In addition, a web counselling processing fee will be applicable:

  • Rs 1,000 for General/OBC candidates
  • Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule

Registration                            July 9 - July 12
Uploading of Certificates        July 14 - July 16
Document Verification             July 15 - July 17
Exercising Web Options          July 18 - July 20
Seat Allotment                         July 23
Self-reporting by Candidates  July 24 - July 25


Documents Required for AP PGECET Counselling 2025

Applicants must keep the following documents ready in scanned format for uploading and verification:

  • GATE or GPAT Scorecard
  • Provisional or Degree Certificate
  • Marks Memo of Qualifying Examination
  • SSC or Equivalent Memo
  • Study Certificates from Class 10 to Graduation / Residence Certificate (for private study candidates)
  • Aadhaar Card / Household Card
  • Integrated Community Certificate (for BC/SC/ST candidates)
  • Residence Certificate of Parent (10 years in AP, excluding employment outside)
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Local Status Certificate (for candidates from Telangana claiming AU/SVU region quota)

Admission Process

Once the verification is completed, candidates will be allowed to fill their preferred choices during the web options window. Seat allotment results will be announced on July 23, and shortlisted candidates must self-report online between July 24 and July 25 to confirm their admission.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure timely submission of documents and preferences.

