AP PGECET 2024 Phase I Seat Allotment List Released, Check Steps To Download

AP PGECET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Phase I seat allotment list for the AP Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2024. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their seat allotment results by visiting the official APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP PGECET 2024 Phase I Seat Allotment: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP PGECET 2024 Phase I Seat Allotment Result link

Check your results and download the allotment list

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The official notification reads: "The leftover seats after allotment for GATE candidates will be available for AP PGECET 2024 candidates. This notification itself is a call for counselling. No separate call letters will be sent to individual candidates. Mere attendance at web counselling does not guarantee a seat."

AP PGECET 2024 Phase I: Schedule

Last date of reporting: September 15, 2024, to September 18, 2024

Commencement of classes: September 17, 2024

AP PGECET 2024: Documents To Be Uploaded