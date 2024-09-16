AP PGECET 2024 Phase I Seat Allotment List Released, Check Steps To Download

AP PGECET 2024: Candidates can check their seat allotment results by visiting official website
AP PGECET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Phase I seat allotment list for the AP Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2024. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their seat allotment results by visiting the official APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP PGECET 2024 Phase I Seat Allotment: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the AP PGECET 2024 Phase I Seat Allotment Result link
- Check your results and download the allotment list
- Take a printout of the result for future reference
The official notification reads: "The leftover seats after allotment for GATE candidates will be available for AP PGECET 2024 candidates. This notification itself is a call for counselling. No separate call letters will be sent to individual candidates. Mere attendance at web counselling does not guarantee a seat."
AP PGECET 2024 Phase I: Schedule
- Last date of reporting: September 15, 2024, to September 18, 2024
- Commencement of classes: September 17, 2024
AP PGECET 2024: Documents To Be Uploaded
- AP PGECET-2024 Rank Card & Hall Ticket
- Provisional Certificate / Degree Certificate & Memorandum of marks of the qualifying examination
- Memo of SSC or its equivalent
- Study Certificate from 10th class to graduation OR Residence Certificate for the preceding 7 years from the qualifying examination (i.e., graduation) for candidates who pursued private study without institutional education (Aadhaar card/Household card)
- Integrated community certificate issued by the competent authority for BC/SC/ST candidates
- Residence certificate of father or mother for 10 years in Andhra Pradesh (excluding the period of employment outside AP) from MRO for candidates who studied outside AP
- Transfer Certificate
- Income Certificate / Household card (white) / Ration card
- EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable
- Candidates who studied in Telangana but wish to claim AU/SVU region seats must submit a Local Status Certificate