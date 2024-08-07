AP PGCET 2024: Counselling Registration Begins, Check Details

AP PGCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for the AP Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling for 2024. Students can participate in the counselling process by visiting the official website, pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. The registration will be open until August 12.

AP PGCET 2024: Counselling Schedule

Web Counseling Registration: August 7 to August 12

Online Certificate Verification: August 8 to August 19

For candidates of special categories (Persons with benchmark disabilities, CAP, NCC, Sports, etc.), certificate verification will be done physically at HLC, Andhra Loyola College, Sentini Hospital Road, Veterinary Colony, Vijayawada-520008: August 10

Exercising of Web Options: August 21 to August 23

Change of Web Options: August 24

Allotment of Seats: August 28

Reporting at Colleges: August 29 to August 31

Commencement of Classwork: August 29

The official notification states: "Qualified and eligible candidates of AP PGCET-2024 are informed to participate in web counselling for seats available in the first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.J.M.C., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech., etc.) for the Academic Year 2024-25 offered by Andhra Pradesh State-funded Universities and their Constituent/Affiliated [Government and Private (Aided/Unaided)] Colleges, including Minority Educational Institutions in the State, upon payment of the Registration/Processing fee."

AP PGCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Need To Be Uploaded