TS Intermediate Result 2019: List Of Result Websites For TSBIE First, Second Year Students

TS Intermediate result 2019: TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, the official agency which is in charge of conducting Intermediate (equivalent to plus two, higher secondary or PUC of other state education boards and recognised by the higher education authorities for higher secondary level of education) has on Wednesday said in a statement that the TS Inter result will be announced Thursday. The TS Intermediate results of General and Vocational streams will be published today. The TS Inter results will be released on official websites like bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in and examresults.ts.nic.in and also on private portals like manabadi.com.

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education released the AP Inter results recently.

After the release of the TS Intermediate results, the students will be given chance for reevaluation and supplementary (compartment) examination.

The TSBIE has released this list of official websites to check your TS Intermediate results 2019:

www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in

www.bie.telangana.gov.in

www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

www.results.cgg.gov.in

www.bie.tg.nic.in

www.examresults.ts.nic.in

Apart from the official portals given above, the TS Intermediate results will be published on portals managed by private firms, like manabadi.com and examresult.net.

TS Intermediate result will also be provided on "TSBIE Services" mobile application. The TSBIE Services app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

According to a statement from the TSBIE, the TS Intermediate result will also be released on newspapers for the parents and students to check.

On all the websites mentioned above, the candidates need to enter their examination registration details to download the results. The students will be given separate links for TS Inter first year result (General), TS Inter first year result (Vocational), TS Inter second year result (General) and TS Inter second year result (Vocational).

