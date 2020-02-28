Telangana Board Releases Inter Exam 2020 Hall Tickets

TSBIE Inter hall tickets have been released on the board's official website

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for Inter (I.P.E.) first year and Inter (I.P.E.) second year examinations. The TS Inter exams are due to start on March 4, 2020. Students who have registered for TS Inter 2020 exam can download their hall tickets form the official TSBIE website, 'tsbie.cgg.gov.in'.

Inter first year students will need their Inter Hall Ticket number or SSC hall Ticket number to download their hall tickets for the exam. Inter second year students will need their Inter hall ticket number or previous year hall ticket number to download their exam admit card.

TS Inter First Year Hall Ticket: Download Here

TS Inter Second Year Hall Ticket: Download Here

The Telangana Intermediate or TS IPE exams will begin on March 4 and conclude on March 23, 2020.

The board concluded the practical exams for both years in the first half of February and has already concluded the exam for Ethics and Human values paper and Environmental Education paper in January this year.

The TS Inter exam 2020 result will tentatively be released in April. In 2019, the result was released on April 18.

In 2019, over all pass percentage for 1st year students was 59.8 per cent and for 2nd year students was 65 per cent. Pass percentage for private candidates was 25.8 per cent.

Pass percentage for 1st year boys was 53.14 per cent and for 1st year girls was 62.2 per cent. The pass percentage for 2nd year boys was 58.25 per cent and for 2nd year girls was 71.5 per cent.

