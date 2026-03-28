Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Likely By April 10, Check Details

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 by April 10, according to media reports. As of now, the board is reportedly in the final stages of evaluating answer sheets for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026.

Once officially announced through a press conference, the direct link to download scorecards will be made available on the official website. Apart from the official TGBIE website, the results will also be available on the NDTV Education portal at ndtv.com/education/results.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to formally announce the results. Once declared, students will be able to access and download their TS Intermediate marks memo using their hall ticket numbers and other required credentials.

The TS Inter 1st Year examinations 2026 were conducted from February 25 to March 17, while the 2nd Year examinations were held from February 26 to March 18.

What Are The Passing Marks?

According to TSBIE criteria, students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass. However, for visually impaired, hearing impaired, and speech-impaired candidates, the minimum qualifying marks are 25 per cent.

TS Inter Results 2026: How To Download Scorecard

Students can follow these steps to check and download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TGBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "TSBIE Website" tab.

Step 3: Navigate to the "News & Announcements" section and click on the "TS Inter Result 2026" link.

Step 4: Enter the required details and submit.

Step 5: The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

TS Inter Results 2026: Steps To Apply for Revaluation

In case of any discrepancy in the marks memo, students can apply for revaluation or recounting.

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website.

Step 2: Click on the "Student Services" tab.

Step 3: Select "Reverification of Valued Answer Scripts IPASE 2026."

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and submit the required fee.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the results.