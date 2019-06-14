TS ICET Result 2019 Released @ Icet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Check

TS ICET results are now available on the icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET result 2019: TSCHE has announced the result for TS ICET 2019 exam. The TS ICET results and rank cards for the students who appeared in the exam are available on the official website and can be downloaded. The rank cards are required to go ahead with the counselling procedure. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 or TS ICET result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key which has also been released on the official website. The TS ICET results are now available on the icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2019 result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your TS ICET results:

Step one: Go to official TS ICET website: www.icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details and submit.

Step four: View and download your rank card.

Now that the result has been announced, TSCHE will begin the counselling process for qualified candidates.

TS ICET results 2019: Direct link

Download your TS ICET results from following link:

TS ICET results direct link to download ranks

TS ICET 2019

TS ICET 2019 was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE for admission to MCA and MBA courses for 2019-20 academic session. Through TS ICTE, students are admitted to universities in Telangana State and in colleges affiliated with these universities.

