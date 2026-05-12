TS EAPCET 2026 Engineering Stream Answer Key Out; Here's How To Challenge Responses

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and master question paper for the TS EAPCET 2026 Engineering (E) stream. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download these documents from the official website - eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Students can also raise objections against the preliminary answer key. The last date to submit objections is May 14, 2026, till 11:00 AM. Candidates are advised to review their responses carefully before submitting any challenges.

Access to Answer Key and Response Sheet

The download window for the Engineering stream answer key, response sheet, and question paper is open from May 12, 2026 (11:00 AM) to May 14, 2026 (11:00 AM). Candidates must log in using their credentials to access these documents.

Direct Link To Download Response Sheet

TS EAPCET 2026: Important Dates

Engineering (E) Stream

Exam dates: May 9 to May 11, 2026 (FN & AN sessions)

Answer key release: May 12, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Last date to download & raise objections: May 14, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) Stream

Exam dates: May 4 and May 5, 2026

Answer key release: May 11, 2026 (11:30 AM)

Last date to submit objections: May 13, 2026 (11:30 AM)

Direct Link To Raise Objections



How to Download TS EAPCET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key and related documents: