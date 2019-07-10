TS EAMCET Allotment Result Today @ Tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET allotment results will be released at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2019 provisional seat allotment results will be released on the official website today. The list will be available on tseamcet.nic.in. For downloading the candidate's provisional TS EAMCET allotment order, they may enter the ROC Form Number, TSEAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login page available on the official website. The candidates were allowed to enter their options for admissions to various engineering courses in Telangana state till July 8.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is organised by Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TSCHE.

With the TS EAMCET allotment in their hands, candidates may pay the tuition fee mentioned in the provisional allotment order through online (Credit Card / Debit Card/ Net Banking ) within the prescribed time and self report through online system in candidates login and take admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat.

The candidates with zero Tuition Fee mentioned on provisional allotment order should perform the self-reporting within the prescribed time through online system in candidates login and take admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat.

Candidates are advised to make tuition fee payment after TS EAMCET allotment from their own bank accounts. In case of refunds, if any, the amount will be remitted back through online in to the same bank account from which the payment was made.

If the candidate does not pay the prescribed tuition fee within the schedule mentioned, the provisional allotted seat automatically stands cancelled and they shall not have any claim on the provisionally allotted seat, according to TS EAMCET official notification.

After first phase, if the candidate cancels admission through online after payment of tuition fee and exercise options in subsequent phases if any, tuition fee paid earlier will be considered for subsequent TS EAMCET allotment of seat and forfeiture of amount will be applicable as mentioned in the TS EAMCET counselling notification.

