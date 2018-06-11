Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Results Tomorrow @ Tbse.in, Tripuraresults.nic.in; Check Details Here Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce class 10 secondary results on June 12.

Share EMAIL PRINT TBSE 10th Secondary results will be available on the official website tbse.in.



Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Secondary Results: List of results websites



Apart from the government websites mentioned above, the results will be available on the following websites:



www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.examresults.net

www.innovaindia.com

www.knowyourresults.com

www.results.amarujala.com.



Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Secondary Results: Results through SMS service



Students will also be able to check their result through SMS. Students can also avail the SMS service:



TBSE10<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070.

TBSE 10th Result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps here to check your TBSE 10th results:



Step 1 : Go to official website: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.



Step 2 : Click on the result link.



Step 3 : Enter the required details.



Step 4 : Submit and view your result.



Now that the result has been announced, original marks sheets and documents will be available shortly.



