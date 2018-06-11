Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Results Tomorrow @ Tbse.in, Tripuraresults.nic.in; Check Details Here

TBSE 10th Secondary results will be available on the official website, tbse.in.
Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Secondary Results: List of results websites
Apart from the government websites mentioned above, the results will be available on the following websites:
www.tripura.nic.in
www.tripurainfo.com
www.tripuraresults.nic.in
www.tripurachronicle.in
www.exametc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.jagranjosh.com
www.examresults.net
www.innovaindia.com
www.knowyourresults.com
www.results.amarujala.com.
Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Secondary Results: Results through SMS service
Students will also be able to check their result through SMS. Students can also avail the SMS service:
TBSE10<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070.
TBSE 10th Result 2018: How to check
Follow the steps here to check your TBSE 10th results:
Step 1 : Go to official website: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.
Step 2 : Click on the result link.
Step 3 : Enter the required details.
Step 4 : Submit and view your result.
CommentsNow that the result has been announced, original marks sheets and documents will be available shortly.
Click here for more Education News