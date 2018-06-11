Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Results Tomorrow @ Tbse.in, Tripuraresults.nic.in; Check Details Here

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce class 10 secondary results on June 12.

Education | | Updated: June 11, 2018 21:05 IST
TBSE 10th Secondary results will be available on the official website tbse.in.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce class 10 secondary results on June 12. The TBSE Class 10 results will be announced at 9:30 am on the official website of Tripura Board -- tbse.in -- and also on several results website including tripuraresults.nic.in. Tripura Board or TBSE results for Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12 students were released on June 8. Tripura High School Science stream was announced on May 22, 2018. The Tripura 10th results will be announced at a press conference first and then released on the official website. 

Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Secondary Results: List of results websites

Apart from the government websites mentioned above, the results will be available on the following websites:

www.tripura.nic.in
www.tripurainfo.com
www.tripuraresults.nic.in
www.tripurachronicle.in
www.exametc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.jagranjosh.com
www.examresults.net
www.innovaindia.com
www.knowyourresults.com 
www.results.amarujala.com.

Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 Secondary Results: Results through SMS service

Students will also be able to check their result through SMS. Students can also avail the SMS service:

TBSE10<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070.
 

TBSE 10th Result 2018: How to check


Follow the  steps here to check your TBSE 10th results:

Step 1 : Go to official website: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the result link.

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Submit and view your result. 

Now that the result has been announced, original marks sheets and documents will be available shortly.

