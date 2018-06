TBSE HS Result 2018: Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Announced @ Tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE HS Result 2018: Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Announced

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced Tripura Board 12th Arts and Commerce result . The result is available on the official result website for Tripura Examination results . The board has already announced the result for High School Science result on accounts of the TBJEE examination. The result was announced in a press conference and is now available on the official website.Step one: Go to official website: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.Step two: Click on the result link.Step three: Enter the required details.Step four: Submit and view your result.Now that the result has been announced, original marks sheets and documents will be available shortly.Students can also check their result through SMS. The steps to check result through SMS is given below: TBSE12 roll number to 54242 or 56070This year almost 27,000 students had appeared in the TBSE High School examination.