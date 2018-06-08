TBSE HS Result 2018: Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Announced @ Tripuraresults.nic.in

How to check TBSE 12th Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official website: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Now that the result has been announced, original marks sheets and documents will be available shortly.
Students can also check their result through SMS. The steps to check result through SMS is given below:
TBSE12<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070
This year almost 27,000 students had appeared in the TBSE High School examination.