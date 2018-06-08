TBSE 12th Result 2018: Tripura High School Arts, Commerce Result Today @ Tripuraresults.nic.in Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce class 12th Arts and Commerce result today.

Share EMAIL PRINT TBSE 12th Result 2018: Tripura High School Arts, Commerce Result Today New Delhi: Tripura Board of Secondary Education



The Board will also release the results for Fazil Arts and Fazil Theology exam as well.



TBSE class 12 arts and commerce result will be available on the official website tbse.in. Result will be also be uploaded by the Board at tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com and results.amarujala.com.



This year around 27,000 students had appeared for the Tripura Board High School examination.



Students will also be able to check their result through SMS. Students can also avail the SMS service: TBSE12<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070.



Click here for more



