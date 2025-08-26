Top Scholarships For Indian Students Eyeing Overseas Education In 2025

Studying abroad remains a dream for many Indian students, but financial concerns often force them to reconsider. While there are a huge range of scholarship opportunities available, many students miss out because they either assume the opportunities are limited or remain unaware of how to apply.

Some of the most prominent scholarships in 2025 include the Fulbright-Nehru (US), Chevening (UK), DAAD (Germany), Erasmus+ (EU), and Australia Awards. Apart from covering tuition and living expenses, these scholarships open doors to global recognition and professional networks. In 2025, more than 350 Indians were awarded the Fulbright-Nehru Scholarship.

The UK's Chevening programme remains a top choice, with over 3,700 Indian scholars and fellows since 1983. In the 2023-24 batch alone, 44 Indians received the award, with over half coming from non-metro cities.

While these are primarily merit-based, India also has several need-based schemes such as the KC Mahindra Scholarship, Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship, and the JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship.

Though they may not cover the full cost, they can reduce expenses by 25-50%, which makes a significant difference when overseas education often runs into crores.

"Many students hold back from applying for scholarships simply because they don't know where to start, or they assume opportunities are limited. The reality is quite different. With the right research, students can find scholarships that value not only academic merit but also financial need. Most programs already set a broad eligibility threshold, which means what truly matters is the vision, enthusiasm, and purpose you bring to your application," said Ankit Mehra, CEO of GyanDhan.