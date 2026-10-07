TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026 Released, Apply Online For 6,574 Posts, Check Details

TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 4 Notification 2026 for recruitment to various posts under the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV. The notification was issued on October 6, 2026, and the recruitment drive includes 6,574 vacancies across different departments and services. The posts include Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist, Forest Watcher, Forest Guard and others.

Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can submit their applications online through the official TNPSC portal. The written examination is scheduled to be held on January 10, 2027, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Click here: TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026 PDF

TNPSC Group 4 Important Dates

Application begins: October 6, 2026

October 6, 2026 Last date to apply: November 5, 2026

November 5, 2026 Application correction: November 9 to 11, 2026

November 9 to 11, 2026 Written examination: January 10, 2027

How To Apply For TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR), if required.

Log in using the registered credentials.

Select the TNPSC Group 4 Examination 2026 application link.

Enter the required personal, educational and other details.

Upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature.

Pay the applicable examination fee.

Review all the details carefully before submitting the form.

Submit the application and save the confirmation page.

Download and keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Click here: TNPSC Group 4 Application Link 2026

TNPSC Group 4 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 100. A separate One Time Registration fee of Rs 150 is applicable for candidates registering for OTR, which remains valid for five years. Eligible candidates under specified reserved categories can avail themselves of fee exemptions as per TNPSC rules.