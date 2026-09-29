Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 1 Answer Key 2026 Releasing Soon: Check the Objection Window Details

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the TNPSC Group 1 answer key 2026 for the preliminary examination soon. However, the board has not announced the release date as of now. Once released candidates will be able to download their provisional answer key and response sheet from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on September 27, 2026.

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, the commission will also open an objection window. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise a challenge against it during the given time frame provided by the commission. Once the challenge window closes any objection raised by the candidates after that will be accepted under any circumstances.

After the objection window closes, the subject experts will review the challenges and TNPSC Group 1 final answer key will be finalised based on the challenges received on the provisional key. Candidates must note that objections against the final answer key will not be accepted.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2026: How to Challenge

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key up until seven days after it is published. Here is how to challenge the key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key".

Step 3: Now login using the required credentials.

Step 4: Once submitted, the provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: In order to raise an objection applicants must follow the instructions given on the answer key page.

Candidates will be able to calculate their estimated score through the answer key and response sheet once released by the commission.