TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2026 Out: Know Steps To Download, Details To Check

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 1 admit card 2026 for the Preliminary examination. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official portals, tnpsc.gov.in and tnspcexams.in through One Time Registration (OTR).

To access the hall ticket, applicants are required to enter their application number and date of birth in the login window. The TNPSC Group 1 admit card is an important document that the candidates need to carry on the day of the examination; without the hall ticket, no applicant will be allowed inside the examination centre.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates need to check the details mentioned on it properly; in case of errors or discrepancies, they must immediately contact the exam-conducting body and get them rectified before the exam. The TNPSC Group 1 Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2026.

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the prelims hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Exam Dashboard' option present on the right of the homepage.

Step 3: Once clicked, now select the TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary admit card.

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth in the designated space.

Step 5: Then click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Applicants need to carry a physical/hard copy of the admit card on the examination date. Digital copies are strictly prohibited.

TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

Mentioned below is the list of details available on the admit card:

Candidate's name

Category

Candidate's signature

Candidate's photograph

Parent's names

Date of birth

Gender

Application number

Examination date

Venue of the examination

Along with hall tickets, candidates also need to carry a valid government-issued ID with them on the exam day.