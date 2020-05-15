Class 10 Admit Cards After May 18: Tamil Nadu Education Minister

Tamil Nadu class 10 board exam will be held from June 1 to June 12.

The school education department is now busy preparing the halls for the 10th standard board examination for which the hall tickets would be issued to the candidates after May 18, Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Friday.

For class 12 students who could not appear for the board exam on March 24, the exam will be held on June 4.

The evaluation of answer scripts of class 12 board exam will begin from May 27 and a schedule for this will be released soon.

Speaking to reporters in Nambiyur village near Gobichettipalayam where he distributed food and vegetables to families hit by the COVID-19 lockdown, the Minister said social distance would be maintained in the examination halls and the candidates should wear masks.

Special Buses For Students

The state government would run special buses for the candidates. The buses would go to the students' areas, take them to the examination hall and drop them back after the examination, he said.

