Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Exam Begins On June 1: Report

Tamil Nadu SSLC exam dates have been announced.

Tamil Nadu SSLC exams will be held from June 1 to June 12, as per reports. State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan has announced the SSLC exam schedule. The exams were scheduled to begin on March 27, but were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, a total of 36,482 class 12 students could not appear for the board exam on March 24 due to the restrictions in the state. "This exam will now be held on June 4," The Hindu has quoted Mr Sengottaiyan saying.

The evaluation of answer scripts for Plus 2 will begin from May 27, he said, and a schedule for this will be released soon. The Minister said that steps were being taken to ensure that physical distancing will be maintained in exam centres, the report adds.

Recently while addressing mediapersons, the Minister said that the School Education Department is working on a schedule for 10th class general examinations which would now be held in June.

He also added that the department is taking necessary steps to begin the evaluation process for +2 general exam papers, also in June.

In Tamil Nadu, while the HSE first year (11th) and HSE second year (12th) exams started in the beginning of March, the SSLC (10th) exams were scheduled to begin towards the end of the month.

HSE second year exams were scheduled from March 2 to March 24, HSE first year exams were scheduled from March 4 to March 26, and SSLC exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Click here for more Education News