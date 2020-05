Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam Dates In June

Tamil Nadu SSLC exam dates will be announced in June

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, K. A. Sengottaiyan, announced on Tuesday that the schedule for pending SSLC exam will be announced in June. While addressing mediapersons, the Minister said that the School Education Department is working on a schedule for 10th class general examinations which would now be held in June.

He also added that the department is taking necessary steps to begin the evaluation process for +2 general exam papers, also in June.

In Tamil Nadu, while the HSE first year (11th) and HSE second year (12th) exams started in the beginning of March, the SSLC (10th) exams where scheduled to begin towards the end of the month.

HSE second year exams were scheduled from March 2 to March 24, HSE first year exams were scheduled from March 4 to March 26, and SSLC exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Owing to the nation-wide lockdown which began on March 25 and has been extended twice now, not a single exam for Tamil Nadu SSLC students could be held this year.

This year approximately 9.45 lakh students were expected to sit for the SSLC exam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

While during the second lockdown extension, the central government has lifted restrictions on certain activities and services, educational institutes remain under the list of services/activities which are still prohibited across the country. This has not only affected the board examination schedule but also the academic calendar of schools and colleges.

